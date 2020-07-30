Like every other NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have begun making roster moves prior to the upcoming season.

This afternoon, the Bucs waived a pair of players: tight end Jordan Leggett and safety Deiondre’ Hall. Both were signed by the team this offseason.

Leggett was actually with the Bucs last season, spending some time on the active roster but not appearing in a game. With O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski ahead of him on the depth chart, there’s just no room for the former Clemson star.

Leggett’s tenure with the Bucs was a quiet one, though he did have one funny moment back in April. Shortly after news of Gronkowski’s comeback and trade to Tampa Bay broke, Leggett playfully offered the star tight end his customary No. 87.

“Hey @RobGronkowski I’ll give you #87 for 1 million. 🤣,” Leggett joked on Twitter.

We've waived TE Jordan Leggett and S Deiondre' Hall.https://t.co/da7Ghd1VyC — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 30, 2020

A fifth-round pick of the New York Jets out of Clemson in 2017, Leggett didn’t appear in any games for Gang Green as a rookie.

In 2018, he played in 15 contests, making four starts. Leggett finished the year with 14 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll see if Leggett ultimately has an NFL future somewhere else, but it won’t be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.