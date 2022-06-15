Tampa Bay Lightning Get Huge Boost Before Stanley Cup Final

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate defeating the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to get back one of their best players for the Stanley Cup Final.

Star forward Brayden Point is officially "a go" according to head coach Jon Cooper. Point has missed the last two series with a lower-body injury.

He suffered it during Game 7 of the Lightning's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

His leg looked like it gave out on him and he had to miss the entire third period as the Lightning tried to lock down the game.

Point had four points in seven games during that series against Toronto and will be back centering one of the top two lines when the Stanley Cup Final starts on Wednesday night.

The Lightning are looking to be the first team to three-peat since the New York Islanders did when they won four in a row (1980-1984).

Game 1 will take place from Ball Arena in Denver at 8 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by ABC.