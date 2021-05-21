Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers Reportedly Agree To Trade

The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly traded starting shortstop Willy Adames and right-handed pitcher Trevor Richards to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for right-handed relief pitchers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

The Rays had the ability to trade their starting shortstop due to an abundance of talent at the position in the Triple-A level. Wander Franco, Taylor Walls, and Vidal Brujan are all options to replace Adames.

As of right now, Walls looks like the favorite to fill the role — getting the call up from the Durham Bulls earlier today after logging two home runs and 10 RBIs on .327 hitting through 14 games in the minors this season.

Shortstop Willy Adames has been traded from Tampa Bay to Milwaukee, source tells ESPN. Rays will be getting pitching back. Door is open for Wander Franco. Or Taylor Walls. Or Vidal Brujan. Rays are loaded at shortstop at the Triple-A level. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 21, 2021

Adames will leave the Rays organization with a career-low .197 batting average through 41 games. The 25 year old has notched 26 hits, five home runs and 15 RBIs so far this season.

Adames is expected to take over the starting role in Milwaukee ahead of current shortstop starter Luis Urias. The two have eerily similar stat lines this year with Urias posting 24 hits, four home runs and 18 RBIs on a .205 BA through 39 games.

The Tampa Bay Rays sit with the second-best record in the AL East (26-19) and are currently enjoying a seven-game win streak. The Brewers on the other hand hold a below .500 record (21-22) and have lost five of their last six games.