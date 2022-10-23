Tanya Snyder Booed On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Snyder family haven't been popular in Washington for a while, but things appear to be reaching a boiling point with co-owner Tanya Snyder.

During today's game against the Green Bay Packers, Snyder appeared on the big screen at one point. But the sight of her caused a chorus of boos to rain down at FedEx Field.

Fans made their displeasure with Snyder's ownership even more clear as they started chanting "Sell the team."

NFL fans and analysts are all pointing out that the boos are only going to get louder as time goes by. Between the team's struggles on the field and the litany of scandals plaguing co-owner Dan Snyder, the fanbase has clearly had enough:

Dan and Tanya Snyder's ownership of the team has been a controversial one to say the least. 2020 saw the team finally get rid of the old nickname after nearly 90 years, but the issues within the team reach a lot deeper.

Dan Snyder has been facing a Congressional investigation into an alleged hostile work environment that he allowed to foster during his tenure as principal owner.

The other 31 NFL owners have no plans to vote Snyder out to save face, but it's become abundantly clear that he is not liked within that exclusive circle.

Nothing can force Dan and Tanya Snyder to sell the team, but continued national embarrassment will certainly continue to apply all kinds of pressure.