The Washington Football Team continues to make headlines for unfortunate reasons.

The league’s owners met in New York City this week, for their first in-person meeting in nearly two years. Unsurprisingly, the investigation into the Washington Football Team and its troubling allegations were a main talking point.

According to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, Tanya Snyder, the wife of Washington Football Team co-owner Daniel Snyder, was scrutinized for her comments.

Tanya Snyder reportedly made some “tone-deaf” comments.

At a privileged session just for NFL owners and the commissioner, sources tell @AlbertBreer that Tanya Snyder gave “tone-deaf” remarks in the wake of her team’s scandal https://t.co/IYpeZnIVfH — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 27, 2021

From the report:

Snyder said she and her husband had been extorted by their limited partners. She’d also told the group that neither she nor her husband were responsible for leaking the emails that wound up leading to Jon Gruden’s ouster in Las Vegas, and that her husband doesn’t even have an email account. And while she showed regret that the matter wasn’t handled internally, she never took responsibility for her own or her husband’s role in the workplace climate in Washington, other than to say that the team would “get this right.” A brief, awkward silence followed Snyder’s monologue, before Goodell moved the session along. “Tone-deaf,” is how one person in the room described Snyder’s remarks. Two more owners agreed with that characterization, when asked about Snyder’s handling of a situation that has the NFL facing a congressional inquiry.

It’s not a great sign for Washington, when Tanya Snyder, who was brought into a front-facing role in the wake of the team’s scandal, is now facing scrutiny herself.

It will be interesting to see if this all leads to new ownership in Washington. Many fans would argue that it’s a long time coming.

“I think there are some owners who want the Snyder’s gone. Too much bad PR and blowback on the rest of them. I find it telling that owners are willing to say this to reporters,” one fan speculated in response to this report.

“People like this are never held accountable for their actions. Never have been and never will be. Too many examples across history,” another fan added.

