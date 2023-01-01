Tate Martell's Tweet Goes Viral During Ohio State vs. Georgia

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Tate Martell #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks free on a 47-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-3. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Millions of college football fans are sitting in their respective livings rooms - or wherever a TV is - and watching tonight's College Football Playoff games.

Michigan and TCU served as an incredible appetizer for fans who were waiting for one of the highest-scoring games of the season. In the end, TCU pulled off a wild 51-45 upset over the Wolverines.

It might not be the only upset of the night. Ohio State has a two-score lead over Georgia late in the third quarter and fans can't quite believe it. Even former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell came out of the wood work to comment on the game.

He's been impressed by star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"CJ STROUD!!!" Martell said.

Stroud is easily the best player of the game so far, completing 19-of-25 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns with a full quarter left to play.

Can Ohio State maintain its lead?