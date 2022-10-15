Look: Prominent Big Ten Quarterback Carted Off Saturday Night

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of the Florida State Seminoles and Maryland Terrapins game at Byrd Stadium on November 17, 2012 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

An unfortunate situation has unfolded during the Maryland vs. Indiana game this Saturday evening.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland quarterback and the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, has been carted off.

Taulia is reportedly being carted off with a leg injury.

"Prayers up to Taulia Tagovailoa, who was just carted off the field with an apparent leg injury," said FOX College Football.

Taulia Tagovailoa is a special player. This is an awful development for him and the Terrapins.

"Taulia Tagovailoa is going to be carted off here. Not a good scene for one of the Big Ten's best QBs. #iufb," said Zach Osterman.

Billy Edwards is in the game at quarterback for Maryland.

Taulia Tagovailoa's day is done.

"The one sight everyone at Maryland has dreaded for the past few years: Taulia Tagovailoa on ground, clutching his knee in pain. In comes Billy Edwards, who has shown some good things in a few appearances," Jeff Erman adds.

We certainly send our thoughts and prayers to Taulia and the Tagovailoa family this evening.