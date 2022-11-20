Taulia Tagovailoa Exits Ohio State-Maryland Game With Noticeable Limp

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was forced out of Saturday's matchup against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Terrapins QB left the field in the final minute of the game with a noticeable limp.

The injury occurred when Tagovailoa was sacked by Zach Harrison just in front of his own goal line. The hit caused a scoop-and-score fumble for Ohio State star Steele Chambers — sealing the game's final score.

Tagovailoa put up a valiant effort in a 43-30 loss to the undefeated Buckeyes. The junior quarterback completed 26/36 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns as his home team nearly mounted an upset victory.

With today's loss, Tagovailoa and the Terrapins fall to 6-5 on the season. Maryland has one more regular-season game against Rutgers next weekend.