Taulia Tagovailoa Reacts To His Brother's Scary Injury

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Taulia Tagovailoa was scared for his brother after he saw him carted off the field last Thursday night.

His brother, Tua, got hit hard and suffered a concussion during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended up being immediately ruled out for the rest of the contest and was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Thankfully, he's okay now, even though he's not playing on Oct. 9 against the New York Jets due to a concussion.

Taulia, who's the starting quarterback at Maryland, spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and said that he didn't even want to play against Michigan State after seeing his brother's injury. He then changed his tune when his brother called and said that he wants to see him compete.

"Friday, I didn't want to play the game. Friday night, I was excited to play the game, just because my brother called me and said he wants to see us win," Tagovailoa said.

Taulia went out there and made his brother proud as the Terps took down the Spartans by 14, 27-13. He finished the game with 314 yards through the air and one touchdown.

We'll see if he can build off that performance going into this Saturday's contest against Purdue.