Tavon Austin Signs With New NFL Team: Fans React

Tavon Austin will be taking his talents to an AFC East team.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Tavon Austin is signing a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Austin spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and finished with 213 yards and one touchdown off 24 receptions.

Before that, he spent one year with the Green Bay Packers, two years with the Dallas Cowboys, and five years with the Los Angeles (then St. Louis) Rams.

He'll likely provide depth for both the wide receiver room and the returning units in 2022.

Bills fans look to be pretty excited about the move.

"Give me the Tavon Austin WVU highlight reel or give me death," one fan tweeted.

"Welcome to Buffalo, Tavon Austin! Very interesting late addition before training camp. A roster spot isn’t guaranteed, but if he can recapture some of that magic from his college highlight tape, I’m sure the Bills can carve out a role for him," another fan tweeted.

Austin will also get the chance to potentially go deep into the playoffs next season since the Bills are a Super Bowl contender.