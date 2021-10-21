Taylor Heinicke Has Blunt Admission On Performance So Far

When Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a serious hip injury in Week 1, undrafted veteran Taylor Heinicke found himself thrown into the fire yet again.

Following his solid postseason start in last year’s Wild Card loss to Tampa Bay, Heinicke has now taken over as the team’s full-time starter.

The 28-year-old QB got off to a decent start, logging a 2-1 record capped off by a 290-yard, three-touchdown, zero-interception performance in a Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons. But over the past two games, that solid play has started to taper off.

In a Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Heinicke completed less than half of his passes (20/41) for zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Then against a league-worst Kansas City defense in Week 6, he threw for just 182 yards, one touchdown and yet another pick in another loss.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Washington quarterback cited his drive for perfection as the reason for his recent struggles.

“I feel like I’ve just been trying to be perfect and trying to make the perfect read every play,” Heinicke said, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “It doesn’t really allow me to be who I am or allowed me to be my best.”

He added that he’s spoken to the Washington coaching staff about these concerns.

“It was nice to just sit down with those coaches, really clear things up, and just have a new start,” Heinicke said. “It’s a new week. You can’t change what’s happened the last two weeks. Let’s start with a clean slate this week and work to get better.”

Looking to revert back to his early-season success, Heinicke will enter Week 7’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a new mentality.