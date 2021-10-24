Taylor Heinicke Had Very Embarrassing Moment On Sunday

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke had a pretty embarrassing moment at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Heinicke scored a touchdown – well, he thought he did – so he ran and did a “Lambeau Leap” following his rushing touchdown.

However, the play did not stand as called. Heinicke was ruled down short of the goal line after he ran into the stands.

Oops.

Heinicke Lambeau Leap 👀 pic.twitter.com/U9OHsWJERR — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) October 24, 2021

The touchdown didn’t score, so the “Lambeau Leap” move is a little awkward. To make matters worse, Heinicke was stuff on the ensuing 4th and 1 play.

Wow. Washington QB Taylor Heinicke had a clear path to run in for a TD, but dove instead and after review he was ruled down at the half yard line. On the next play, he's stuffed short on 4th & goal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 24, 2021

The play was a controversial one, as Heinicke appeared to cross the goal line on third down. However, he was ruled down, as he dove head first.

Heinicke’s slide was treated the same as a feet-first slide, so he was marked down well short of the goal line. Unfortunately for Heinicke, he didn’t even need to slide – he would’ve made it into the end zone on his feet with relative ease.

Alas, Green Bay is leading Washington, 21-7, late in the third quarter.