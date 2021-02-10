Taylor Heinicke Describes How He’ll Celebrate His New Contract

For a young NFL quarterback, sometimes it only takes one breakout game to land a huge payday.

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke has done just that. Following his out-of-nowhere Wild Card game performance, the third-year quarterback has signed a two-year, $8.75 million extension with the team.

Heinicke plans on celebrating in a simple but fitting way.

“I’ll be meeting with my mom and stepdad, we’ll probably go out and get a couple beers or so. A couple Heinekens,” the QB said, via NFL insider Field Yates.

Prior to the WFT first-round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Heinicke had only notched one career NFL start back with the Carolina Panthers. But, with injuries to Alex Smith and Kyle Allen/the release of rookie Dwayne Haskins — it was time for the fourth-stringer to step into the spotlight.

Needless to say, the expectations for the inexperienced QB certainly weren’t through the roof.

From the opening drive on, Heinicke dazzled with an unexpected performance. In his first ever playoff game, the young quarterback threw 26/44 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also showed he could get things done with his legs, rushing six times for 46 yards and an incredible, diving touchdown run.

When it was all said and done, Heinicke actually finished the game with a higher QB rating (92.0) than Tom Brady (90.8). Despite his solid play, Washington fell 31-23 to the soon-to-be Super Bowl champs.

With quarterback uncertainty abound in Washington heading into 2021, we’ll see if Heinicke’s performance was just a flash in the pan — or the start of a new era.