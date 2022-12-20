Taylor Heinicke Reacts To Being Trolled By Giants After Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders scrambles in the second quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has a unique tradition after each of his wins.

The 29-year-old QB has a clause in his contract that pays him $125,000 for every win in which he plays the majority of snaps. With this bonus, he buys a pair of Jordan sneakers for each victory.

Heinicke was unable to continue this tradition in Week 15, losing to the New York Giants.

The Giants trolled Heinicke after the 20-12 game this past weekend.

Heinicke has responded to this troll move from the Giants' Twitter account.

"I'll say the J's they picked were hideous. But I understand what they were doing," he said, per team insider Nicki Jhabvala.

Heinicke will look to bounce back and earn his next pair of shoes against the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve.