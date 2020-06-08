3-Time Pro Bowler Is Now Recruiting Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney

One of the NFL’s top offensive linemen is now recruiting free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to his team.

Clowney remains unsigned a couple of months into free agency. The former No. 1 overall pick entered free agency as one of the top pass rushers available, but he’s yet to receive a contract offer to his liking.

NFL insider Mike Florio reported over the weekend that Clowney has two offers in the $15-plus million range.

“My understanding is the Seahawks have been in the range of $15 million on a one-year deal for Jadeveon Clowney,” Florio said on 106.7 The Fan’s “Chad Dukes vs. The World,” via 247Sports. “The Seahawks have been led to believe that the Browns offered 18 (million), and he has yet to take that.

“I don’t know what he wants. With him, it comes down to getting a number that he’s happy with.”

The Tennessee Titans are another team that has been mentioned for Clowney. Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan is now recruiting Clowney and he’s using their college days as a way in.

That, of course, is a reference to the 2013 Outback Bowl between Michigan and South Carolina. Lewan was playing for the Wolverines while Clowney starred for the Gamecocks. Clowney had one of the best hits of all-time in that bowl game.

Perhaps we will now see those two on the same NFL team in 2020.