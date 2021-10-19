Taylor Lewan Tweets Message Following Scary Injury

Beloved Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a scary injury during his team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills last night.

After landing awkwardly in the pile on a goal-to-goal push in the second quarter, Lewan stayed motionless on the turf for a matter of minutes. The three-time Pro-Bowl lineman was then strapped to the backboard and carted of the field.

With Titans fans and the entire NFL world holding their collective breath, Lewan finally gave the thumbs up as he approached the tunnel — alerting all those concerned that he would be alright.

On Tuesday, the star tackle shared a similar message on Twitter.

“Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, I’m alright. #NoBadDays,” he wrote.

Head coach Mike Vrabel did not provide an update on his star left tackle after last night’s thrilling 34-31 victory, but he did address it during a press conference earlier this morning.

Lewan will likely be entering concussion protocol with a head injury.

“All signs are leaning towards him being in concussion protocol,” Vrabel told reporters. “He’s doing as well as he can right now.”

Lewan, an eighth-year veteran and fixture on the Tennessee line, missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. Returning for Week 1 of the 2021 season, the 30-year-old tackle missed Week 2 after re-tweaking his knee, but was able to start the team’s next four games.

After his departure from the game last night, Lewan was replaced by seventh-year veteran backup Kendall Lamm.