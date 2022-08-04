Taylor Rooks Has Reportedly Landed A Notable NFL Job

Taylor Rooks is the latest big name to take a job with Amazon's upcoming Thursday Night Football broadcast team.

According to sports media insider Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Rooks has joined the team as its Feature Reporter.

“Taylor Rooks is an incredibly talented journalist, who has already established herself as one of the best interviewers in sports,” Marie Donoghue, Vice President, Global Sports Video for Amazon said. “We look forward to bringing her engaging and illuminating conversations to our Thursday Night Football coverage.”

Rooks will continue her work with Turner Sports, where she hosts the Taylor Rooks X podcast for Bleacher Report.

The 30-year-old reporter will join a stacked roster of broadcasting talent on the Thursday Night Football team. The unit already consists of play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, color analyst Kirk Herbstreit, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, studio host Charissa Thompson and analysts Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Aquib Talib and Andrew Whitworth.

Rooks sat down with Front Office Sports to answer some questions about her new gig.

"I will be doing interviews and features. You’ll see a lot of long-form sit downs, super similar to things I did in the NBA. Having conversations and meaningful discussions – and telling those stories in a creative and innovative way here on Prime Video," she said.

Amazon will cover the first Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on September 15.