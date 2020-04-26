Saints Fans Are Loving Taysom’s Hill Answer To Drew Brees Question

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill officially agreed to a contract extension today. Hill’s new dea makes him one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the league.

“I’ve had this dream since I was a little kid of playing in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints made that dream a reality, and over the past 3 years I’ve had the opportunity to play with and for some of the best men I’ve ever known. I am humbled and grateful that my wife, future son, and I get to continue living our dream in the city we love, with the people we love! Thank you NOLA!” Hill wrote on Instagram.

Many are wondering what Hill’s new two-year contract means for Drew Brees. Hill’s salary goes up a lot in Year 2, possibly indicating he’ll be taking the starting quarterback job.

Hill was asked about Brees’ future in New Orleans today. His response is being praised by Saints fans.

“I will not be part of the reason why he retires,” Hill told reporters. “That’s not right. I will not ever put any pressure on him that way.”

Taysom Hill on why he’d rather go somewhere else than push Drew Brees out of the door. pic.twitter.com/waYhXg4hnF — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 26, 2020

Brees, 41, agreed to a new two-year contract earlier this offseason. However, some have speculated that he’ll be retiring after the 2020 season.

Hill, though, has made it clear that he doesn’t intend on pushing Brees out. The legendary quarterback can play in New Orleans as long as he pleases.