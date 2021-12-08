Taysom Hill Has A Concerning Admission On His Injury

Despite suffering from a torn tendon in his middle finger, Taysom Hill is expected to start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Hill was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, a sign that he’ll be able to play through his injury. However, the versatile quarterback did admit that there’s an adjustment period when it comes to dealing with Mallet Finger.

When talking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Hill mentioned that he isn’t able to get the same grip and rotation on the football.

Additionally, Hill said that he’s trying to get used to throwing the football with a splint on his middle finger. He completed last Thursday’s game with one on.

Hill finished Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with 264 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 101 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Not only is Hill dealing with a torn tendon in his middle finger, he’s nursing a partially torn plantar fascia in his foot.

Though his quarterback isn’t close to 100 percent, Saints head coach Sean Payton has confidence in Hill heading into this Sunday.

“This will be the next opportunity for him and I think he’ll do well,” Payton said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints desperately need a win if they want to remain alive in the Wild Card hunt.