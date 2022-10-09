Taysom Hill Made Unique NFL History During Sunday's Win

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Taysom Hill was the New Orleans Saints MVP on Sunday afternoon.

He did it all for them as they took down the Seattle Seahawks, 39-32. Hill scored four of the Saints' five touchdowns as he threw one and rushed for the other three.

He also had three kick returns during the contest and that's where some NFL history kicks in. Hill is the first player since the merger to have a kick return, two rushing touchdowns, and a passing touchdown in the same game.

Hill also became the third player in NFL history to record 100 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and a passing touchdown in one game.

The only other two players who have accomplished that feat are Ronnie Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson per NESN.

His performance got the Saints a much-needed win. They're now 2-3 heading into next Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.