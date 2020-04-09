Taysom Hill, Wife Emily Announce Major Personal News

A big offseason for Taysom Hill got even bigger on Wednesday evening.

The New Orleans Saints restricted free agent quarterback, who had a first-round tender placed on him this offseason, shared some major personal news on Twitter.

Taysom Hill and his wife, Emily, are expecting their first child. The Saints star shared the news with an awesome announcement.

“We are beyond thrilled for our new addition to our family, coming August 2020!!” he wrote.

We are beyond thrilled for our new addition to our family, coming August 2020!! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/q9UXqCBK7X — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) April 9, 2020

Taysom and Emily were married in 2014.

Taysom Hill is expected to take over the Saints’ starting quarterback role when Drew Brees retires. Brees signed a two-year deal with New Orleans this offseason, but it’s possible he’ll retire after the 2020 season.

In the meantime, Hill will add “dad” to his impressive list of duties.

Congrats to Taysom and Emily!