TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS
Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS.
Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber.
Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS.
Costas got a great deal of criticism for his performance during the ALDS series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians. Sports-radio host Mike Francesa even said Costas was "driving everybody crazy" with his broadcast style and that he needs to "shut up.".
With today's 5-1 victory over the Guardians, the Yankees punched their ticket for this year's ALCS against the Houston Astros. The championship series will begin tomorrow night at 7:37 p.m .ET at Houston's Minute Maid Park.
For better or worse, Costas will not be on the call for TBS.