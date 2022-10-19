TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 16: Bob Costas of NBC Sports talk before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS.

Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber.

Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS.

Costas got a great deal of criticism for his performance during the ALDS series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians. Sports-radio host Mike Francesa even said Costas was "driving everybody crazy" with his broadcast style and that he needs to "shut up.".

With today's 5-1 victory over the Guardians, the Yankees punched their ticket for this year's ALCS against the Houston Astros. The championship series will begin tomorrow night at 7:37 p.m .ET at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

For better or worse, Costas will not be on the call for TBS.