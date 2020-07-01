The Basketball Tournament Announces 1 Team Has Been Removed

The Basketball Tournament, the annual summer event where teams of former college stars and other hoops hopefuls compete for $1 million, is set to be the first pro basketball back in the United States. In order to pull it off, TBT has very strict rules for the teams with regards to COVID-19.

If any single member of a participating team tests positive for the coronavirus, the entire team is removed from the single-elimination tournament. Best Virginia, a team comprised of former West Virginia Mountaineers stars, has already been removed after a player tested positive. Now, another team is out, days before play is set to begin.

The Jackson TN Underdawgs will no longer be in the running. The No. 24 seed had a player test positive, so the team is out just three days before play begins.

Three extra teams are being invited to the league bubble in Columbus, Ohio. D2, a team made up of former Division II star players, will slot in for the Underdawgs. TBT announced the move today.

After a team member tested positive for COVID-19, the Jackson TN UnderDawgs have been removed from TBT 2020. They will be replaced in the bracket by D2, who will take on Big X at 3 pm on July 4. pic.twitter.com/8u3hC5uYb8 — TBT (@thetournament) July 1, 2020

The Underdawgs were one of the stories of last year’s TBT. The team was the lowest seed in the Memphis region last summer, but made it all the way to the final eight teams of the bracket, where they fell to Marquette alumni squad the Golden Eagles. They would fall to Ohio State alumni team, and this year’s host, Carmen’s Crew in the championship game.

This year’s field is smaller due to the restrictions necessitated by the lockdown in Columbus. 24 teams are taking part, with the entire tournament taking place from July 4 and July 14.

Hopefully things go off without a hitch. With college basketball greats of years past involved, and the novel Elam Ending getting its annual shine, TBT is always a fun event. If they pull this event off without an outbreak, it may lend some hope towards the feasibility of the NBA restart, and the resumption of other sports leagues as well.