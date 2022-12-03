TCU Coach Makes Case For Horned Frogs To Make College Football Playoff

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 24: A view as the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

TCU may not have capped its perfect season with a Big-12 title, but coach Sonny Dykes believes the Horned still deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Following Saturday's loss, Dykes said he doesn't believe his team should be punished for one close loss after all its accomplished this season.

We went through the Big-12, 12-0. We’ve been able to figure out ways to win games like this all year, and today we weren’t able to do it I think we’re certainly deserving. I think the league is one of the best leagues in the country, to go through that undefeated in the league, certainly we ought to get in. I don’t think we should be punished for coming to the Big-12 Championship game. We were [No.] 3 last week. My hope is we’d stay at 3, go tee it up and see how we do.

USC and TCU's loss could possibly open a path for the committee to bring Ohio State and two-loss Alabama back into the CFP fold.

We'll see what the committee ultimately decides after a wild Championship Saturday.