TCU Coach Names Key To Beating Michigan

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs watches the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Don't look now, but the College Football Playoff starts in only eight days.

Georgia is set to play Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while TCU is going to take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The winners of these two games will then meet on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium for a chance to win a championship.

TCU is a heavy underdog coming into this game, but don't tell that to head coach Sonny Dykes. He went into detail on how his team can come away with the upset on Friday morning.

"The big challenge for us is stopping the run and making the quarterback (J.J. McCarthy) beat us. He's certainly capable of doing it but we gotta stop the run because that stops their offense," Dykes said.

This is obviously a great plan, but it's all going to come down to how well it's executed. Ohio State came into its game against Michigan with the same game plan, but it didn't work out since Michigan ran for over 250 yards in the win.

It remains to be seen if the Horned Frogs can do better when the game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.