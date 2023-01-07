TCU Could Be Without Key Player In National Title Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With just two days until the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Georgia and TCU are hopeful that injuries won't play too big of a role in the outcome of the game. Unfortunately, TCU's hopes might be getting dashed.

Speaking to ESPN on Saturday, TCU leading rusher Kendre Miller revealed that he's battling a sprained MCL in his right knee and is only "half-healed." As a result, he considers himself about 50/50 to play against Georgia on Monday.

"Tomorrow definitely is going to be pretty much the deciding factor if I can go or not, but I'm going to definitely try," Miller said, via Pete Thamel. "It's kind of like a 50-50, but I'll most definitely suit up either way and try."

Miller is TCU's leading rusher with 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He scored a touchdown in each of TCU's first 13 games this season and had 57 against Michigan before sustaining his injury.

TCU are already heavy underdogs against the reigning national champions. Being without their leading rusher isn't going to improve their chances.

That said, they didn't exactly need Miller to be on top of their game to knock off Michigan last week. RB Emari Demercado stepped in and performed admirably to the tune of 150 yards and 8.8 yards per carry in the 51-45 win over the previously unbeaten Wolverines.

Will Kendre Miller play on Monday? Can the Horned Frogs find a way to stay competitive without him if he can't?