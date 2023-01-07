TCU Offensive Coordinator Had Harsh Message For Brother Lincoln Riley

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 26: TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley looks on during warmups during the college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and TCU Horned Frogs on November 26, 2022 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In his first year as offensive coordinator at TCU, Garrett Riley has done one thing that his older brother Lincoln hasn't done: Gone with a team to a national championship game. But he had a message for his older brother ahead of Monday's game.

Speaking to the media this week, Garrett Riley said that Lincoln will be at the national title game. However, he made it clear that he isn't the one hooking his brother up with any tickets.

“I’m sure he can find some tickets,” Riley said, via Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. Now that's harsh.

The Riley brothers have a combined 30 years of coaching experience between them though their paths only briefly crossed on the same sideline between 2013 and 2014 at East Carolina.

Lincoln Riley was head coach at Oklahoma from 2017 to 2021 and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff three years in a row. But his teams never reached the national title game despite going 36-6 in his first three seasons.

Even after accepting the head coaching job at USC and turning Caleb Williams into a Heisman Trophy winner, he still couldn't even get his team into the College Football Playoff after losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Meanwhile, Garrett Riley is in his first year at TCU and could be in line for a head coaching job in the very near future after leading the Horned Frogs to the best record in the Big 12 and a stunning win over Michigan's elite defense.

Garrett Riley is clearly on the right path and Lincoln will see just how far his younger brother has come on Monday. He'll just have to buy his own ticket first.