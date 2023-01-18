TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense.

In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts.



According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas native, is expected to be Sonny Dykes' next coordinator in Fort Worth after Garrett Riley's departure.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs believe a deal will be reached to hire Texas native and top young offensive coordinator Kendal Briles away from the Arkansas Razorbacks, barring any unforeseen snags.

Briles is well-regarded as one of the brightest young offensive minds coming out of the SEC. Prior to his time at Arkansas, the 40-year-old had stops at Baylor, FAU, Houston and Florida State.

If all holds up, he'll be replacing Riley who landed a job on Dabo Swinney's staff at Clemson.