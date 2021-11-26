TCU Reportedly Makes Decision On New Head Coach

For the first time in more than 20 years, Texas Christian University has a new full-time head coach.

According to ESPN radio host Ian Fitzsimmons, the TCU football program has hired SMU head coach Sonny Dykes. The Mustangs reportedly offered Dykes a package up to $4 million to stay in Dallas, but the offer from the Horned Frogs was “significantly more.”

SMU Head Coach, Sonny Dykes will be the next head football coach at TCU. I am told SMU offered a package up to $4 million but TCU’s was “significantly more.” — Ian Fitzsimmons (@Ianfitzespn) November 26, 2021

The search for the next TCU head coach began when longtime leader Gary Patterson parted ways with the program earlier this month. Taking over as the Horned Frogs’ head coach back in 2000, Patterson led the team for more than two decades — collecting a 181-79 overall record and 11 bowl game victories.

Dykes will head across town to Fort Worth with 12 years of head coaching experience. Through four years as the full-time coach in Dallas, he led the Mustangs to 30-16 record.

Dykes, 52, emerged as the top candidate for the TCU job last week when he was reportedly spotted on campus in Fort Worth. Before that, he was already considered as a likely replacement for Patterson.

After multiple efforts to avoid discussing the possible move, Dykes finally addressed the matter with his team earlier this week.

“I think there was enough noise where it became necessary, so I talked to them,” Dykes said, according to The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. “That’s what we have to do as coaches. Again, the good thing is we’re always truthful with each other.”

TCU defeated Dykes and SMU 42-34 in a Week 4 of the 2021 season.

One things for certain: next year’s matchup between the Horned Frogs and Mustangs will have plenty of intrigue.