Team Dealing With Flu Outbreak Before World Cup Final

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: France players line up for the national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Lars Baron/Getty Images

The flu has been an issue for teams throughout this 2022 FIFA World Cup and it appears that one team is dealing with it right before the most important game of their lives.

Ahead of Sunday's World Cup Final between France and Argentina, France is reportedly dealing with a flu outbreak that could wind up influencing their starting lineup, according to ESPN.

Per the report, starting defender Raphael Varane has been dealing with flu symptoms this week, while fellow defender Ibrahima Konate has also not been feeling well.

Speaking to the media this week, France head coach Didier Deschamps said he has taken steps to prevent the virus from spreading, including keeping some symptomatic players off the lineup for their World Cup Semifinal win over Morocco.

"We've had a few cases of flu-like symptoms. We are trying to be careful so it doesn't spread, and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously their immune systems suffer," Deschamps said.

France were able to knock off Morocco with relative ease without Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot, but losing Varane or Konate could have a much greater impact - especially against a high-octane attacking front from Argentina.

Even at 100-percent, France will be hard-pressed to beat Argentina on Sunday.

This flu outbreak could wind up being a massive blow to Les Bleus chances.

The game will be played on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET and will air on FOX.