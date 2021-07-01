The Spun

Team USA Decides On Members For Its Select Team

Future Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey bringing the ball up for his USA U18 team.ST CATHARINES, ON - JUNE 12: Tyrese Maxey #9 of the United States dribbles the ball during the first half of a FIBA U18 Americas Championship group phase game against Puerto Rico at the Meridian Centre on June 12, 2018 in St. Catharines, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Team USA has announced the official members of this year’s Select Team. The squad features 17 players, including 14 who have previous USA Basketball experience.

Here’s the full roster list, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

  • Anthony Edwards
  • Saddiq Bey
  • Miles Bridges
  • Darius Garland
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • Tyler Herro
  • John Jenkins
  • Keldon Johnson
  • Josh Magette
  • Dakota Mathias
  • Immanuel Quickly
  • Naz Reid
  • Cam Reynolds
  • Isaiah Stewart
  • Obi Toppin
  • PJ Washington
  • Patrick Williams

This list features some of the biggest rising stars in the NBA game. 12 of these players are coming off solid rookie seasons in 2020-21, including Anthony Edwards, Saddiq Bey, Tyrese Haliburton, Immanuel Quickly and Obi Toppin. Players like Miles Bridges, Tyler Herro and P.J. Washington have more professional experience, but will look to further show their talents this summer.

The most senior player on this roster is John Jenkins, who is currently playing overseas in Italy after a six-year career in the NBA. Josh Magette, Dakota Mathias and Cam Reynolds are the other three oldest members of the team.

The Select Team will workout with this year’s Tokyo Olympics Team USA starting at training camp on July 6 in Las Vegas.

Miami Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra will lead the unit, assisted by Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.


