Team USA Decides On Members For Its Select Team

Team USA has announced the official members of this year’s Select Team. The squad features 17 players, including 14 who have previous USA Basketball experience.

Here’s the full roster list, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Anthony Edwards

Saddiq Bey

Miles Bridges

Darius Garland

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyler Herro

John Jenkins

Keldon Johnson

Josh Magette

Dakota Mathias

Immanuel Quickly

Naz Reid

Cam Reynolds

Isaiah Stewart

Obi Toppin

PJ Washington

Patrick Williams

This list features some of the biggest rising stars in the NBA game. 12 of these players are coming off solid rookie seasons in 2020-21, including Anthony Edwards, Saddiq Bey, Tyrese Haliburton, Immanuel Quickly and Obi Toppin. Players like Miles Bridges, Tyler Herro and P.J. Washington have more professional experience, but will look to further show their talents this summer.

The most senior player on this roster is John Jenkins, who is currently playing overseas in Italy after a six-year career in the NBA. Josh Magette, Dakota Mathias and Cam Reynolds are the other three oldest members of the team.

The Select Team will workout with this year’s Tokyo Olympics Team USA starting at training camp on July 6 in Las Vegas.

Miami Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra will lead the unit, assisted by Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.