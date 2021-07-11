The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Shocking Loss

USA basketball head coach Gregg Popovich.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the 2021 USA Basketball Men's National Team attends a practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the Tokyo Olympics on July 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Team USA’s men’s basketball team suffered one of the biggest upsets in recent international basketball history on Saturday night.

It was just an exhibition match, so it didn’t really count for anything, but Nigeria took down the United States, 90-87, on Saturday evening.

This was the first exhibition game for Team USA, which is gearing up for a gold medal run at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this month. The Americans should remain the favorites for the gold medal, but if Saturday’s game is any indication, they have their work cut out for them.

Team USA started Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo.

Nigeria, meanwhile, was led by longtime NBA coach Mike Brown. The Nigerian team features several NBA players, including Precious Achiuwa and Josh Okogie, among others.

This was quite the win for Brown, who was coaching against Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr. Villanova head coach Jay Wright is also a member of the Team USA staff.

This was just the first exhibition game for Team USA, which should play better with more time on the court together. Still, this is a pretty big warning sign for the Americans – the Olympics will not be easy.

This was Game 1 of a five-game exhibition schedule for the Americans. Team USA had just nine available players from its Olympics roster, as there are multiple players still competing in the NBA Finals.

Team USA’s next game will come on Monday night against Australia.


