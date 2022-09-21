Team USA Makes Opinion On Missing Brittney Griner Clear

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The United States Women's Basketball Team is preparing for the upcoming FIBA World Cup without an important teammate.

Brittney Griner, who has been imprisoned in Russia since February, will not be joining the team this year. She's currently serving a nine-year prison sentence after being found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport.

Her Team USA teammates have not forgotten her. Earlier this week, fellow Team USA star Breanna Stewart made it clear they're missing Griner.

Here's what she said, via FOX News:

"I think we’re missing the fun-loving person that she was," Breanna Stewart said Tuesday. "Someone who could bring a group together and was able to hold a conversation with anybody and that shows how grounded she is. The way she cared about people is something you don’t see all the time, especially in superstars. We miss her, and we hope she’ll be home soon."

Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve agreed with Stewart's sentiment.

"It’s on their minds every day. It’s heavy," Reeve said. "It’s really, really heavy, especially as we participate in this USA Basketball competition. She’s such a big part of many of our lives. And so it’s challenging."

Griner has been a standout member of the past two world cup teams.