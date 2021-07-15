Teammate Of Matiss Kivlenieks Reveals What Happened On July 4

New information about the events leading to the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on July 4 has come out.

This week, one of Kivlenieks’ teammates – who was there when the accident happened – shed some more light on the events. Per Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch, Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins recently revealed that Kivlenieks saved his life, the life of his wife and of their unborn child.

Merzlikins said that he was hugging his wife about 20 to 30 feet behind Kivlenieks when the fireworks mortar went off. The mortar struck Kivlenieks in the chest, causing injuries that would eventually prove fatal.

Merzlikins pledged to name his son after Kivlenieks to commemorate his heroism. He said that he’s going to miss Kivlenieks, and called him a “brother” rather than a friend.

“He saved my son, he saved my wife, and he saved me,” Merzlikins said. “My son’s second name is gonna be Matiss… He died a hero.”

Matiss Kivlenieks left his native Latvia at age 16 to play professional hockey in North America with dreams of playing in the NHL. After several years in minor hockey leagues throughout the U.S., he got his NHL shot with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017.

Kivlenieks made his NHL debut in 2020, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers. He would make seven more appearances between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

At the international level Kivlenieks became a starter for Latvia, making his debut in the Ice Hockey World Championships this past spring. He led Latvia to their first-ever win over Canada as they finished sixth in Group B.