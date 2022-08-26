Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season.

Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The team might not be done shaking up its quarterback room, though. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport teams have shown interest in a potential trade for quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rapoport said the Steelers would listen to trade offers "at the right price."

Rudolph, 27, has been with the Steelers since 2018. In 17 appearances, the Oklahoma State product has 2,366 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

At this point it's very clear that Rudolph will never be the team's starting quarterback. With that in mind, it might be time for the Steelers to finally move on from the former third-round pick.