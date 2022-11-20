Technical Issues Delayed NFL Game On Sunday Afternoon

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: Fireworks explode before a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Given how much preparation goes into each and every NFL game, it's rare that a game gets delayed for almost any reason. But that's exactly what happened prior to one kickoff.

Today's game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium wound up starting 10 minutes late. Reports show that an in-stadium announcement stated that there were "technical difficulties" delaying the game.

CBS announcers have said that the delay was the result of a power issue inside of the stadium. But it's not clear what the real culprit is.

This isn't even the first time that the Jets alone have dealt with technical issues this month. In their Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills, issues with a camera stalled one of their offensive drives for a long while.

As a result, plenty of Jets fans are suspicious that the Patriots are trying to get inside their heads. It wouldn't be the first time that it happened in the history of their rivalry.

"CBS dealing with “technical difficulties” and only have one camera working for TV with Patriots-Jets. Wonder if instant replay is impacted as well," sports writer Ryan Hannable wrote.

"Why do we always have technical difficulties when we play the patriots? S-t be so weird," a Jets fan said.

"Can’t make it up. #Jets #Patriots is delayed due to technical difficulties. Always the Pats," another Jets fan wrote.

The game is being played on CBS.