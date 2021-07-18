Football World Pays Tribute To Ted Ginn Jr’s Career

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star and longtime NFL wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. officially called it a career this week.

Ginn, one of the most-exciting players in recent college football history, played in the NFL for 14 seasons. He’s officially decided that there will not be a 15th.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star announced his decision at his high school, Glenville, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ginn Jr. played for his father, Ted Ginn Sr., at Glenville before starring for the Buckeyes and in the National Football League.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said. “I’m going out in peace. … On my own terms, not forced out.”

Ginn, 36, was a first round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played for the Dolphins, 49ers, Panthers, Cardinals, Saints and Bears over the course of his career.

Football fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to his career.

After becoming the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft and playing 14 seasons, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL. The 36-year-old Ginn caught 33 touchdowns, ran for two more and had seven return TDs. pic.twitter.com/PHOU80j2Vc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2021

Ted Ginn Jr. announces his retirement from football after 14 years in the NFL. Man was lightning. pic.twitter.com/ofKy4eG4bv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 16, 2021

I remember we played the saints in 2017 @TedGinnJr_19 told me after the game that the coaching staff didn’t believe I could play!Told me he believed in me & to keep proving them wrong.ThankYou & congrats on a helluva career & I appreciate your motivation Og! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) July 18, 2021

Ted Ginn Jr was must-watch TV at Ohio State Happy retirement ⚡️⚡️ (via @PickSixPreviews)

pic.twitter.com/uCNOz2pvRv — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 16, 2021

Don’t forget the time Ted Ginn Jr took two kickoffs back for TDs in the same quarter against the Jets pic.twitter.com/suy1nTAUv2 — Dolphin Dynasty 🐬 (@DolphinDynasty1) July 17, 2021

Veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr. has announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons today, per reports. Never forget the time he had a kickoff and punt return for a TD in the same game against Seattle 🔥 🔥 #49ers || #FTTB

Via: @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/ImgZkP8VC4 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) July 16, 2021

Few players in recent football history, if any, were more exciting to watch in the open field than Ted Ginn Jr.

Enjoy retirement, Ted.