Football World Pays Tribute To Ted Ginn Jr’s Career

Ted Ginn Jr walks around the field.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star and longtime NFL wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. officially called it a career this week.

Ginn, one of the most-exciting players in recent college football history, played in the NFL for 14 seasons. He’s officially decided that there will not be a 15th.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star announced his decision at his high school, Glenville, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ginn Jr. played for his father, Ted Ginn Sr., at Glenville before starring for the Buckeyes and in the National Football League.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said. “I’m going out in peace. … On my own terms, not forced out.”

Ginn, 36, was a first round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played for the Dolphins, 49ers, Panthers, Cardinals, Saints and Bears over the course of his career.

Football fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to his career.

Few players in recent football history, if any, were more exciting to watch in the open field than Ted Ginn Jr.

Enjoy retirement, Ted.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.