Ted Leonsis Was Asked If He's Trying To Buy The Nationals

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals could have a new ownership group soon.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the franchise is expected to be sold from the Lerner family to a new ownership group and it could carry a high price tag.

"Word is the Nats are almost sure to sell," Heyman wrote back in June. "They’re expected to fetch at least $2 billion, but the behind-the-scenes goal is $3 billion."

One potential buyer could be Ted Leonsis, who currently owns both the Washington Capitals (NHL) and the Washington Wizards (NBA). He was asked if he's potentially going to buy the team on Wednesday night by ABC7's Scott Abraham and he didn't say no.

"I'm not allowed to talk about the process but I love this city and I love all of these teams," Leonsis said. "We're blessed right now to start the NHL season. The NBA starts in about eight days, so we're not too far behind and then we'll focus on other things."

It was originally reported by Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post back in April that the Lerner family was exploring the process of selling the team.

It remains to be seen if Leonsis is indeed involved in a potential sale of the Nationals.