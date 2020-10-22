Tedy Bruschi Tells Antonio Brown To Avoid 1 Notable Team

Antonio Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since the early part of the 2019 season, but the multi-time All-Pro wide receiver could be back soon.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star, who spent time in Oakland and New England in 2019, is set to be reinstated following Week 8 of the 2020 regular season.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks are among the teams expected to have interest in Brown once he’s eligible to sign.

“Both of Seattle’s quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, are friends with Brown, worked out with him during the offseason and have remained in touch with him about the idea of bringing him to Seattle, sources said. The organization is intrigued by the idea of matching Brown with an MVP candidate like Wilson in an offense that already is as potent as any in the league,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The New England Patriots are another team getting mentioned for Brown. The Patriots lack weapons on offense and are 2-3 on the season. Perhaps Brown could have interest in teaming up with Cam Newton and playing for Bill Belichick again.

Former Patriots star Tedy Bruschi is advising Brown to stay away from New England, though.

“They could use him. But I’m telling you, if I’m Antonio Brown, I wouldn’t touch the Patriots with a 10-foot pole,” Bruschi said on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria.” “I say that because this team isn’t very good anymore. You’ve got a quarterback now that I’ve got to be open for him to get me. Do I go to Cam? Or, let’s see, maybe Russell Wilson that can put the ball in a place where I barely have to move my hand. What quarterback would I rather play for?

“Bad taste in my mouth from New England and how it ended, so Seattle is perfect. Why wouldn’t I ask Tampa Bay, ‘you got room for me over there?’ Antonio Brown’s looking for that relationship and that quarterback that can really make him a better player. Because that wide receiver position is dependent on who throws you the ball, and I’d much rather be with Russell Wilson or Tom Brady than Cam Newton right now.”

Brown, 32, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro.

There will likely be several teams interested in signing him.

[Yahoo! Sports]