What player’s stock is dropping the most heading into the NFL Draft?

NFL insider Gil Brandt has identified one player who will fall farther than fans expect when the 2020 NFL Draft begins later that month.

The player: Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins, a potential first-round pick, did not have a great pro day. Brandt thinks that the speedy Tigers wide receiver should have run at the NFL Combine.

“Pro day didn’t help, should have run at the combine. Receivers who run that time generally don’t go Round 1,” he wrote.

Higgins, 21, caught 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2019 season at Clemson. He was one of the best wide receivers in the country.

The former Tigers star’s stock might be falling heading into the NFL Draft, though.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place – remotely – beginning on April 23.