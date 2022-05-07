Teenager Just Defeated Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic In Back-To-Back Matches

A new superstar is emerging his men's tennis - and he's just 19 years old.

On Saturday, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia became the first-ever player in men's tennis history to beat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same clay court tournament.

Yesterday, Alcaraz beat Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. Today, after falling behind to Djokovic and losing the first set, he rattled off back-to-back set wins to defeat Djokovic and the match.

Alcaraz will play in the Madrid Open Final on Sunday.

"Carlos Alcaraz just became the first player to ever defeat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches on clay. The most impressive part? He’s only 19 years old," theScore tweeted.

"REMEMBER THIS MOMENT Match point as @alcarazcarlos03 defeats Novak Djokovic to become the youngest finalist in #MMOPEN history," Tennis TV wrote.

"INCREDIBLE. Carlos Alcaraz beats #1 Novak Djokovic in an epic 3h36 battle, 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) to reach the final in Madrid. He is the first EVER player to beat Nadal and Djokovic in the same clay court tournament. He is 19 years and two days old. Ridiculous," Jose Morgado said.

"Players to defeat Nadal & Djokovic in consecutive matches on clay: Carlos Alcaraz -end list-," US Open Tennis wrote.

"Carlos Alcaraz is going to be an all time great and we’re seeing him rise to the top at 19 years old right now. It’s scary The kid is beyond special," Eric Hubbs tweeted.

We're witnessing a star in the making.

Well done, Carlos.