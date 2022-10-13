Television Executive Apologizes For Tony Romo Comment: Fans React

SPRINGFIELD, MO - JULY 22: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, looks on from the 17th tee during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper at Highland Spring Country Club on July 22, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

Former longtime NBC Sports boss Dick Ebersol believes Tony Romo has "lost his passion" for calling games in the booth.

During a recent appearance on HBO Max's Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Ebersol claimed that Romo doesn't seem quite as engaged with the broadcast as he was when he first took the booth.

“I’ve known Tony Romo, since he first got to the pros. He’s an unbelievably engaging guy, he should have been a terrific, great broadcaster,” Ebersol said. “Something’s happened since he got into that chair. And it doesn’t seem like he’s into it. Like he was on his way up. He does not seem to be the storyteller that he should be. The thing that makes [Al] Michaels great, [Joe] Buck great, and all these guys are they’re really, they’re really storytellers. And Tony has gotten further and further away from that I think.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Ebersol.

"Whomever made the decision to stop Romo from calling out plays, pre-snap, ruined him as a broadcaster. You can tell he is working with his hands tied," one fan wrote.

"Romo is not that great in the booth and he never was to begin with," another said.

"In other words, Tony Romo got rich and stopped trying," another said.

Ebersol later walked back on this criticism of Romo.

"Tony Romo is like a son to me. I am truly his biggest fan on and off the field. As a fan, and a producer, I have always been known to offer up unsolicited notes. But this time, after a long day of interviews, i went too far and frankly said things that I do not believe and are simply not true. No announcer is more passionate about the NFL than Tony Romo, and I personally cannot wait to hear his call this and every Sunday. He is as good as it gets," Ebersol said in a statement.

Fans shared their reaction to this retraction as well.

"Can't anyone just stand by their words anymore?" one asked.

Romo should be extra passionate for this week's Sunday night game when his former Dallas Cowboys squad take on the undefeated Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.