Telling Comment On Matt Nagy: Fans React

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears walks on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Matt Nagy lasted four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears before he was fired.

In the months since his firing, all kinds of stories about the former head coach has been told. However, the latest doesn't paint the new Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach in a good light.

Earlier this week, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney suggested the team never had a set plan.

"Everybody knows where to go, when to do something, what's the expectation," Mooney said about the current coaching staff. "You know what you're getting out of the next day, it's not coming in and going 'uh, what do we got going on?'"

Of course, fans weren't thrilled to hear the latest details about Nagy and his tenure.

"really had a grade school coach running an NFL roster for 4 years," one fan said.

"Been telling everybody, even if Getsy is as mid as it gets for offensive coordinators, it will be light years ahead of Nagy’s offense. Now if he ends up being an actually good OC? Watch out," another fan said.

"Damn!!!!" said a third fan simply.

Will Justin Fields and the Bears have more success this season?