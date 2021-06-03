Telling Details Emerge From 49ers’ Quarterback Competition

The San Francisco 49ers will have one of the most-intriguing quarterback situations in the NFL in the 2021 regular season.

San Francisco made one of the biggest moves of the 2021 NFL Draft, trading up to select quarterback Trey Lance.

Many believe the writing is on the wall in San Francisco, as Jimmy Garoppolo is likely on his way out, with Lance the longtime starter. While that might be the case eventually, it doesn’t look like it will happen right away.

According to 49ers insider David Lombardi, Garoppolo has looked very sharp so far. Lance, meanwhile, has looked somewhat tentative, though that’s to be expected.

“Garoppolo has looked sharp/in command. Lance has definitely been more tentative than Garoppolo, but that’s to be expected. Anyone who proclaimed Lance would waltz in and commandeer QB1 spot wasn’t operating in reality. It’s early in the process and situation is what we expected,” he reports.

The 11-on-11 sample will grow over time, but through 2 open OTA practices open to the media this season… Jimmy Garoppolo: 9-9

Trey Lance: 8-13

Josh Rosen: 1-1 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 3, 2021

Garoppolo could be the full-time starter at quarterback in 2021. He recently revealed his mindset with the Trey Lance pick.

“When it initially happened, there’s a million emotions that go on throughout your head, and you think of all the possible scenarios and things like that,” Garoppolo said, per NBCSports.com. “But at the end of the day, I want to play football. I want to go out there and win games. That’s what I do. And so it wasn’t anything too crazy. It took a little while to process everything. But once I did, it was just, ‘Go out there and ball.’ You got to go out and attack it. The NFL is a crazy business. Things happen, but you have to attack it day by day and make the best of it.”

The 49ers will open the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against Detroit. Who will be behind center in Week 1?