Telling Details Emerge From 49ers’ Quarterback Competition

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against Miami.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers will have one of the most-intriguing quarterback situations in the NFL in the 2021 regular season.

San Francisco made one of the biggest moves of the 2021 NFL Draft, trading up to select quarterback Trey Lance.

Many believe the writing is on the wall in San Francisco, as Jimmy Garoppolo is likely on his way out, with Lance the longtime starter. While that might be the case eventually, it doesn’t look like it will happen right away.

According to 49ers insider David Lombardi, Garoppolo has looked very sharp so far. Lance, meanwhile, has looked somewhat tentative, though that’s to be expected.

“Garoppolo has looked sharp/in command. Lance has definitely been more tentative than Garoppolo, but that’s to be expected. Anyone who proclaimed Lance would waltz in and commandeer QB1 spot wasn’t operating in reality. It’s early in the process and situation is what we expected,” he reports.

Garoppolo could be the full-time starter at quarterback in 2021. He recently revealed his mindset with the Trey Lance pick.

“When it initially happened, there’s a million emotions that go on throughout your head, and you think of all the possible scenarios and things like that,” Garoppolo said, per NBCSports.com. “But at the end of the day, I want to play football. I want to go out there and win games. That’s what I do. And so it wasn’t anything too crazy. It took a little while to process everything. But once I did, it was just, ‘Go out there and ball.’ You got to go out and attack it. The NFL is a crazy business. Things happen, but you have to attack it day by day and make the best of it.”

The 49ers will open the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against Detroit. Who will be behind center in Week 1?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.