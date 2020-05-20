Telling Details Emerge From Dak Prescott’s Contract Negotiations

New details have emerged from Dak Prescott’s contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Prescott, the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since his rookie season in 2016, is currently set to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag. Dallas has until mid-July to work out a longterm contract with its star quarterback.

The divide between Prescott and the Cowboys, according to multiple reports, is the length of the longterm contract. Prescott reportedly wants a four-year contract so he can hit free agency again and take advantage of the presumed spike in league revenue when the new TV deal hits. Dallas reportedly wants a five-year deal.

According to the latest report, Prescott is willing to take a five-year deal, but it’ll come at a steep cost.

“From what I know of the situation, and I know from some people who are in the know that he’s been offered five years, $175 million,” Chris Simms told 105.3 The Fan’s “K & C Masterpiece” on Tuesday. “He wants a four-year deal. If they do agree to a five-year deal they would like a really big number at the end of that fifth year to cover their butts for what the market might be at the position five years from now. And I’ve heard he’s asking for somewhere like north of $45 million in that fifth year.”

Cowboys insider Mike Fisher provided some further details today:

What Prescott agent Todd France is suggesting is this: Dak will take the four-year framework at $35 million … and if Dallas wants the fifth year, the Cowboys must tack on $45 million more. Not “back-loaded.” Not “in the fifth year” but rather “as a reward, included in the overall deal, for doing the fifth year.” Now do that math: 4 x $35 million = $140 million. Tack on another year and another $45 million = $185 million. Meaning, in marrying Simms’ rumor with our facts, Prescott is asking that a five-year agreement pay him $185 million.

Prescott and the Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a longterm extension. If they can’t come to an agreement, Prescott will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Kirk Cousins played under the franchise tag in Washington before ultimately leaving the Redskins for the longterm contract he was seeking in Minnesota.

The Cowboys are hoping Prescott’s fate is different.