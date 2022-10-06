Telling Details Have Emerged From Tom Brady, Gisele's History

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

One of the most high-profile divorces in recent memory appears to be just around the corner as Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady lawyer up. But this apparently isn't the first time the two have come this close to ending their relationship.

According to TMZ, sources close to Gisele have revealed that the former model has threatened to divorce Brady multiple times in recent years. The main reason for her desire to get a divorce? His decision to keep playing football.

Per the report, Gisele has been concerned that Brady might develop CTE from continuing to play football. In addition, she reportedly doesn't like how Brady's playing schedule takes him around the country for around six months per year.

TMZ said that the two sides have managed to work things out in the past, but not this time. The two have reportedly hired high-profile divorce lawyers who are already working out terms of a settlement.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen married in 2009 and have two kids together. It's expected that the two will share custody of the children.

Through the years, Gisele has supported Brady publicly at just about every turn. They've been seen kissing at the end of some of his many postseason victories since then.

But things behind the scenes have apparently been a lot more tense in recent years.

It doesn't look like this divorce is going to be as messy as some of the other ones we've seen, but things are going to be strained for a while.