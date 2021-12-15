The Spun

Temple Has Reportedly Zeroed In On Next Head Coach

A football resting by the pylon at the Temple Owls gamePHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 17: A football rests on the pylon prior to the game between the South Florida Bulls and Temple Owls the at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Temple Owls are reportedly close to landing their next head coach. Per The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman, the university has targeted a Longhorns assistant to man the sidelines in Philadelphia.

“Temple has zeroed in on Texas RB coach/run game coordinator Stan Drayton to become the Owls next head coach,” Feldman reported.

“He has spent a lot of time in Philly from coaching at Penn and Villanova,” Feldman noted. “And also has strong ties to new TU AD Arthur Johnson, who came from Texas.”

The 50-year-old Drayton has been a running backs coach dating back to 1993. And has made a few stops in the NFL along the way. Drayton has served as Texas‘ RB’s coach and run game coordinator since 2017.

Additionally, he’s made notable stops at Ohio State, Tennessee and Florida.

Drayton’s most recent NFL position was in Chicago from 2015-2016. During his time with the Bears, he coached the Matt Forte-led rushing attack to the eleventh-ranked rushing offense in the league.

Now the longtime assistant could finally land his first head job with the Temple Owls. After spending time in the Philly area early in his career.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.