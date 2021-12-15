Temple Has Reportedly Zeroed In On Next Head Coach

The Temple Owls are reportedly close to landing their next head coach. Per The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman, the university has targeted a Longhorns assistant to man the sidelines in Philadelphia.

SOURCE: Temple has zeroed in on Texas RB coach/run game coordinator Stan Drayton to become the Owls next head coach. He has spent a lot of time in Philly from coaching at Penn and Villanova, and also has strong ties to new TU AD Arthur Johnson, who came from Texas. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2021

“Temple has zeroed in on Texas RB coach/run game coordinator Stan Drayton to become the Owls next head coach,” Feldman reported.

“He has spent a lot of time in Philly from coaching at Penn and Villanova,” Feldman noted. “And also has strong ties to new TU AD Arthur Johnson, who came from Texas.”

The 50-year-old Drayton has been a running backs coach dating back to 1993. And has made a few stops in the NFL along the way. Drayton has served as Texas‘ RB’s coach and run game coordinator since 2017.

Additionally, he’s made notable stops at Ohio State, Tennessee and Florida.

Sources: Texas assistant Stan Drayton in advanced negotiations with Temple to be its next football coach https://t.co/WSVM7nMfrK — Philadelphia Inquirer Sports (@phillysport) December 15, 2021

Drayton’s most recent NFL position was in Chicago from 2015-2016. During his time with the Bears, he coached the Matt Forte-led rushing attack to the eleventh-ranked rushing offense in the league.

Now the longtime assistant could finally land his first head job with the Temple Owls. After spending time in the Philly area early in his career.