Tennessee Demands Public Apology After What ESPN Announcer Said Last Night

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

On Friday, Evan Russell was not in Tennessee's lineup. While covering a game between Missouri State and Oklahoma State, ESPN broadcaster Troy Eklund claimed Russell's absence was related to a failed drug test.

“It was pretty crazy, failed a drug test so Evan Russell is suspended for the rest of the season," said Eklund, via Knox News. "So Tennessee is going to have the whole rest of the team tested tomorrow, or the NCAA is. So it’s going to be interesting to see if that’s just a one-player thing or throughout that is going through that whole entire program. Performance enhancing drugs is what it was said."

Tennessee quickly refuted this claim from Eklund, putting out a statement regarding this matter.

Per the school's statement, the Volunteers want a public apology from ESPN.

"Evan Russell's absence last night had nothing to do with any violation of team, NCAA, or SEC rules," Tennessee said. "We have been in contact with ESPN and they are aware of the situation regarding last night's comments made on their broadcast. ESPN is handling the situation and we are expecting a public apology from them later today."

Russell's father, Jason, commented on his son's absence from Friday's game. He said it was related to a health issue.

"Evan will an evaluation/physical with the Doctor this morning," Jason said. "He hasn’t failed any type of test or anything.He had a health issue arise that kept from from playing Yesterday. This is standard testing to be done. Evan will most likely be available today. God bless."

It's only a matter of time until ESPN issues a public statement.