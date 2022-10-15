Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Today's Refs

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 12, 2009 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Bruins beat the Volunteers 19-15. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Tennessee fans are beside themselves after a questionable defensive pass interference call that erased a long 3rd-and-goal and led to a Crimson Tide score.

A back of the endzone view shows that the Volunteers DB might've been pulled down by Alabama's receiver. But we'll leave that up to your interpretation:

Fans of the orange and white made their feelings pretty clear though.

"DPI."

"For sure OPI."

"Woof," a user replied.

"You can show me all the missed holding calls bama doesn’t get that you want. No one gets calls like that like they do that either take away scores or give them scores," another commented.

"HOSE JOB."

"... this the type of reffing you all approve of??" a fan asked the SEC.

"This is honestly just as bad as the Purdue spot in the Music City Bowl last year. Indefensible call."

Where do you fall on this one?