Look: Tennessee Football Makes Unfortunate Typing Error

Autocorrect giveth and it taketh away. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Volunteers announced a few players from the program that garnered All-SEC honors.

Velus Jones Jr. made first-team as a do-it-all athlete and return specialist. While defensive back Theo Jackson and offensive lineman Cade Mays made second-team all-defense and offense respectively.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, the school made a hilariously bad mistake on its Facebook post to recognize its players. Take a look for yourself:

Hilariously unfortunate autocorrect pic.twitter.com/9baGKZMT8P — Will Backus (@will_backus1) December 7, 2021

Poor Velus Jones.

How or why that’s what Jones’ name autocorrected to, we may never know. What we do know, however, is that the senior receiver had an excellent season for Rocky Top in 2021.

Jones caught 52 balls for 722 yards and six touchdowns. While also adding 272 punt return yards 506 kick return yards. Including one he took back to the house. The USC-transfer found a nice home in Tennessee during his last season.